Tulsa women lead police on chase with child unbuckled in front seat

TULSA, Okla. – Two Tulsa women have been arrested after going on a crime spree and leading police on a chase.

Police say Jazlynn Washington, 18, and Jasmine Davis, 23, stole over $1,000 in merchandise from a Kohl’s store.

While at the store, Washington allegedly punched the store’s loss prevention owner, who was nine months pregnant.

Washington also had a two-year-old with her when she punched the employee.

The suspects left the store with the two-year-old unbuckled in the front seat in Washington’s lap.

Police attempted to catch up with them as they sped away from the parking lot.

Davis reportedly “drove through school zones, ran red lights, and drove on the wrong side of the road,” according to Fox 23.

The women were eventually arrested after their vehicle had a blowout and they crashed.

Both now face a list of charges like grand larceny and child endangerment.