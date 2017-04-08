× White Leads Red 14-10 at OU Spring Game

Oklahoma’s annual Red-White Spring Game brought out a star studded cast to watch the future of the program. Former Running Backs Adrian Peterson and Joe Mixon were both on hand to enjoy the festivities.

On the field, the game got off to a good start for the Sooner defense. Baker Mayfield played just a single series in the first quarter, and it ended with a Parnell Motley interception.

Off the interception, Austin Kendall mad the other side of the OU defense look basic. He helped manufacture a long drive, including a deep gain on a completion to Jeffrey Mead. It was capped off by a Marcellius Sutton 6 yard touchdown run. White had a 7-0 lead.

Kyler Murray, who arrived Saturday morning after playing with the OU baseball team Friday night in Austin against Texas, led the Sooners to a field goal for the red squad. That due in large part to a big pass break up for Motley. White was still on top 7-3.

Chris Robison had his chance to run signal caller and made the most of it. Robsinon connected on a 35 yard pass to Abdul Adams. He could also do it with his feet, capping off the drive with a 2 yard touchdown run. 14-3 white. That’s how the first quarter would end.

Baker Mayfield didn’t do much on his second chance in the second quarter with his drive leading to a punt. Kyler Murray did however. He connected with Jeffrey Mead on a 70 yard touchdown pass which brought the white back into the game, as they trailed 14-10 to red.