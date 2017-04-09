Russell Westbrook earns 42nd triple-double, breaks Oscar Robertson’s record

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder star made history on Sunday afternoon.

During Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

Russell Westbrook officially breaks Big O’s record and takes #hist0ry to new heights! pic.twitter.com/lzzQBaGXsC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 9, 2017

The feat came just less than one week after tying Robertson’s record inside Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook’s historic season came on the heels of the loss of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors last summer.

Despite losing a star player, Westbrook led the team with his inhuman play on the court, earning the Thunder a spot in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Throughout the season, basketball fans across the country have set their sights on Westbrook and his chance to make history.

Last month, Brooklyn Nets fans began chanting “MVP” and gave him a standing ovation when he clenched his 33rd triple double.

While it remains to be seen if Westbrook will be selected as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, there is no doubt he will go down in history.