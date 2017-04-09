Benefit concert held for fallen Tecumseh officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Nearly two weeks ago, a Tecumseh police officer died in the line of duty. 22-year-old Justin Terney died after he was shot during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, a benefit concert was held in his honor.

“Having an officer that young and that well liked and that spent so much of his time outside of work, putting back and giving back to Tecumseh and that area, it makes it a bigger loss for everybody," said Karla Jennings, owner of the Brickhouse Saloon.

“When I saw they were having the benefit for Justin, I wanted to offer my services to help out," said Detective Randy Hass with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office. "I don’t really play music anymore, but figured I could kind of come out of retirement for this deal, you know?”

Musicians from around the state came to the venue to raise money for Justin's memorial foundation. The Tecumseh Police Department says the money will help start a K-9 unit.

But many say the event also sends a message.

“I think it shows that the community supports law enforcement, regardless of what’s on the news, and all the bad stuff that you see now days, I think the community as whole supports law enforcement," said Hass.