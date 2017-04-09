Candlelight vigil honors 12-year-old Oklahoma boy in dirt bike crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Friends and family have gathered to honor a boy who was involved in a tragic dirt bike crash.

Twelve-year-old Quincy Richardson was riding his bike in his neighborhood, when he crashed into an SUV.

Richardson's family said he was wearing a helmet but it was just not enough.

His father told us Richardson was taken to a hospital and put on life support but doctors told him his son wound not make it.

Saturday night, a candlelight vigil was held at North Ridge Elementary School in his honor.

Many gathered to remember the young boy with a love for bikes, fishing and the outdoors.

His family described Richardson as "extraordinary."