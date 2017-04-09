× Fourth suspect arrested in Payne County murder

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – OSBI special agents have now arrested a fourth person in relation to a homicide late last month.

Friday evening, the agents arrested 26-year-old Storm Fields in Ponca City for accessory in the murder of Michael Hamilton.

Hamilton was murdered March 28 inside a Stillwater home.

His body was dumped and burned early the next morning in rural Payne County.

Agents arrested three men within a few days: Greg Guard, Anthony Endrina and Gary Schaffner.

Fields, Guard’s girlfriend, reportedly helped clean the crime scene and dispose of items associated with the murder.

She was booked into the Payne County jail.