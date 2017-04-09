× Man accused of murder found dead at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Aaron Spottedcorn, arrested for the death of an Edmond clothing salesman, was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Sunday.

Oklahoma County Jail officials say officers administered resuscitation efforts while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. Spottedcorn was pronounced dead at the hospital. A cause of death has not been released.

The OSBI has been called in to investigate his death.

Spottedcorn was arrested on Thursday in connection for the murder of Beaux McGlothlin, an Edmond clothing salesman who was found dead Tuesday in his Cherry Hill Lane home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.