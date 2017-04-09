Millwood Gold Medalist Gil Roberts Remembers Past,Runs For Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Track spikes have taken Gil Roberts world wide.

Taking his turn to train daily, but breaking for rest just four weeks a year.

Originally out of Oklahoma City, he now calls Los Angeles home, but it all began at Millwood High School.

Gil glided to state titles in football, basketball and track for the Falcons, but seeking success in other sports comes differently than his current craft.

“In basketball you have a lot of chances to get it right,” Roberts said. “You have a first quarter. You have a second quarter. You have a fourth quarter. You have a lot of plays. Football as well. When you hit the track you have one race to get it right. If you don’t get it right then you have to wait until next week or next year. A lot of work goes into 43 seconds on the track.”

Roberts burst into breaking records and making medal stands from there, but also built his own brand with jewelry.

“I’ve been running in chains since I was probably ten years old,” Roberts said. “Since I was stealing my mother and my father’s chains out of the jewelry box. I was like, this looks kind of cool, let me go ahead and put this on. I just never took it off. I would definitely by that. It’s kind of a trademark of me. It’s something that symbolizes me when I’m on the track.”

Nike equips the track champ, but finishing for the red, white and blue is pressure packed.

“When you’re an American, and you run for the USA it’s let’s go break records. Let’s go win the most medals ever in history, so it’s a whole other meaning when you compete for the USA.”

Gil went gold in last summer’s Olympics.

Aiding America to his sports highest honor in the 4 by 400 meter relay.

A life long goal reached in Rio.

“I put everything into this,” Roberts said. “This has been a life long dream of mine to be an Olympic gold medalist. I’ve saw this in my dreams since I started running track. It’s been a process, so for me to be able to accomplish it last year was definitely a dream come true.”

As for focusing on his future, he’ll try to take on Tokyo at the next Olympics, and he says he has a good seven years left to culminate his career.

“I would say it’s like me flipping on a light switch,” Roberts said. “I keep hitting this light switch, and the light hasn’t come on yet, but when it comes on it should be electric.”

A decade after dominating on Millwood's track Gil Roberts returned for the first time recently.

He says, he competes for everyone that’s been a part of his journey, including his high school, where he shared so many memorable moments along the way.

Roberts also says, before he can look ahead from the starting blocks or in life he must first recognize his past.

“Millwood’s been a major part of my journey,” Roberts said. “My coaches. My friends. Regardless if I’m able to call them, and tell them that they’re a huge part of my journey, they’re a huge part of my drive. This is a part of who I am, so that’s special to me."