Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma linebacker Kapri Doucet has announced he will transfer away from the Sooners. Doucet made the announcement on social media Sunday morning.

Doucet, who was a JUCO signee in 2016, played one season at Oklahoma. Doucet was a three star prospect from Lackawanna College when he signed with the Sooners.

The senior to be appeared in ten games, starting three for the Sooners. He tallied 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.