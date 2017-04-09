× OU quarterback, walk on defensive back arrested

NORMAN, Okla. – On the night after the OU Red-White Game, freshman quarterback Chris Robison and walk on defensive back Ronnie LaRue were arrested for public intoxication in Norman.

Robison, 18, was booked into jail at 3:33 a.m. while LaRue, 21, was booked nearly two hours later.

Robison later bonded out of jail.

Robison made Oklahoma debut in the Red-White Game going 3-5 for 49 yards and adding a rushing touchdown.

He’s a top 10 quarterback prospect from the 2016 signing class.

The Dallas native is one of 10 early enrollees joining the school for the spring semester.

An OU spokesperson said “We are aware of the situations, and they will be addressed internally.”

LaRue has yet to record any stats during his three seasons in Norman.

This is the third time in 2017 that Sooner players have been arrested on alcohol-related charges.