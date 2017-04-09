× Pontotoc County Escapees Found

At 7 p.m. last night, two inmate workers, Corey White and Gary Fox, left the scene of a community service cleanup on Pontotoc County fairgrounds.

The two inmates were given permission to drive a county truck to a landfill nearby. After the two did not return, a manhunt began.

Just before 5 a.m., Corey White was found walking west of Ada on Oilfield Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

Gary Fox was found deceased a half mile away. The cause of death is still under investigation.