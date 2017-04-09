Storms likely on Sunday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Our next storm system later today.

This is not a major storm system, but expect only isolated t’storms developing late Sunday afternoon and evening.

There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms through western and central Oklahoma with the main threats large hail and damaging winds.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

Most of Sunday is dry, so don’t cancel any plans just keep an eye to the sky and stay connected to the weather!

A cold front moves across the area Sunday night with a chance for more t’storms and then clearing and slightly cooler weather first part of next week.

Stay tuned to the weather Sunday evening!