Storms likely on Sunday in Oklahoma

Photo Gallery
OKLAHOMA – Our next storm system later today.
This is not a major storm system, but expect only isolated t’storms developing late Sunday afternoon and evening.
There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms through western and central Oklahoma with the main threats large hail and damaging winds.
Click here for a live interactive radar.
Most of Sunday is dry, so don’t cancel any plans just keep an eye to the sky and stay connected to the weather!
A cold front moves across the area Sunday night with a chance for more t’storms and then clearing and slightly cooler weather first part of next week.
Stay tuned to the weather Sunday evening!
35.007752 -97.092877