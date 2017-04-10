Anadarko officers reinstated to full duty following investigation into officer-involved shooting

ANADARKO, Okla. – Two Oklahoma officers are being placed on active duty following an investigation into a deadly shooting.

In February, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Prairie Village Avenue in Anadarko following an alleged fight.

When Anadarko officers arrived on the scene, they say they were confronted by 34-year-old Henry James Hunter.

Hunter, who was armed with a knife, was shot by officers after he reportedly charged them.

Hunter was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

At the time, Cpl. Eric Harlan and Officer James Coker were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into their use of force.

On Monday, the Anadarko Police Department announced that it has been informed that the investigation into the shooting by the OSBI and the district attorney’s office is complete.

“It has determined neither Corporal Harlan nor Officer Coker violated any current City of Anadarko or Anadarko Police Department policies or state statues,” a release by the department read.

Due to those findings, both officers will be reinstated to full duty.