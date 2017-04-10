Bounce house goes airborne at church carnival, 5 children injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORS, South Carolina - A wind gust sent an inflatable bounce house and slide sailing into the air over the weekend during a church carnival, injuring five children.

Springwell Church invites the community to attend its free spring carnival each year, but this year the carnival ended in tears, with church members asking for prayer.

Organizers say the inflatables were anchored with stakes and tethers, yet a strong wind gust was still able to rip them from the ground and shoot the bounce house up to 30 feet into the air, where it hit some power lines before tumbling to the ground.

Witnesses reported seeing two children fall from the inflatable structure.

Five children in all were sent to the hospital via ambulance Saturday afternoon, two with serious injuries.

As of Sunday, three children were released, while two remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to the church.

A church pastor states on Facebook, "We are saddened for those who were injured during the unfortunate accident today. We join their families in prayer for their full recovery... Please continue to pray for everyone affected."

Church members raced to stop the bounce house from continuing to roll down the busy street into oncoming traffic.

The inflatable house hit the power lines with such force that it caused a power outage for several hours.

Unfortunately, bounce house injuries are not uncommon.

Just last year a 7-year-old child was killed in England when the inflatable she was jumping in was also blown away by the wind.

In 2015, a waterspout came ashore in Florida, sending a bounce house on the beach flying through the air with kids holding on for dear life, injuring three.

And in 2014, two boys, 5 and 6, were seriously injured in New York when their bounce house was also blown away.