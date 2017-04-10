Everything we know about the deaths of beloved Edmond business man and the man accused of killing him

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of killing a beloved Edmond business man was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his jail cell over the weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. last Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a man’s home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane in the Greens housing addition.

The owner of McCall’s, Steve Gibson, said he became concerned when 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning.

McGlothlin had worked at the upscale men’s clothing store McCall’s in downtown Edmond for 24 years.

After another employee went to McGlothlin’s home, they called police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found McGlothlin dead inside his home.

Police said the man appeared to have been bludgeoned to death.

At the same time, investigators noticed that his Tahoe, cell phone and checkbook were all missing from his home.

The affidavit states that investigators were able to track McGlothlin’s cell phone and caught up to a woman, who said she took the phone and several other items from a Tahoe that was being driven by 30-year-old Aaron Spottedcorn.

When police caught up with Spottedcorn, he reportedly admitted to being in possession of the Tahoe and had “several stained areas on his clothing” that investigators thought may be blood.

While searching through an area where some of the stolen property was stored, the affidavit says that authorities also discovered a plaster statue was covered in what appeared to be blood.

Aaron Spottedcorn was arrested last Thursday on one complaint of first-degree murder, concealing stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

On Sunday, April 9, Spottedcorn was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

Police say he was being housed in a cell by himself.

Spottedcorn was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the case.

Investigators told KFOR that officials will be reviewing security footage to see if anyone went into Spottedcorn’s cell.

The medical examiner is working on determining cause of death.

More information is expected to be released Monday.