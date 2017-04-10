Family says skeletal remains found are those of Oklahoma man missing since 2013

EUFAULA, Okla. – The family of a man who disappeared in July 2013 has confirmed that his skeletal remains were found.

Tommy Eastep, 30, vanished during a family trip to Lake Eufaula for the Fourth of July weekend in 2013.

A few months later, on Sept. 29, 2013, Eastep’s 2003 silver Chevy 4X4 pickup truck was found abandoned in rural Hughes County.

For years, Eastep’s family searched for clues on Eastep’s whereabouts.

“It’s been horrible because nobody’s seen anything, heard anything. It’s like people don’t want to get involved,” Eastep’s father, Tom Eastep, told KFOR in April 2014.

On April 9, 2017, Eastep’s family announced that the man’s skeletal remains were found.

According to the family, Eastep’s remains were found near the area his truck was located in Sept. 2013.

“We want to thank all of you who have shared his story, searched, supported, and fervently prayed for us through this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy with grief and we are weary. Please continue to pray for us as we begin to heal. We ask that you please respect our privacy during the coming weeks and months.”

The medical examiner has not released cause of death at this time.