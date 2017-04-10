× Guthrie man charged after allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat app

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is facing five felonies for charges stemming from child pornography.

Authorities say 36-year-old Enrique Segura was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and being in violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The charges stem from an undercover investigation that began when agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a tip about someone using social media to share child pornography.

The tip indicated that someone was using Snapchat to send pictures and videos containing child pornography to other app users.

Investigators say they were able to track the IP address to Segura’s account.

In November, officers conducted a search warrant at Segura’s home and seized a cell phone, a computer and other digital storage devices.

Following a forensic examination, authorities say they discovered hundreds of explicit pictures and videos of underage boys ranging in age from 2 to 12-years-old