“I was like, ‘God, don’t let this happen again,'” Dog attack rattles Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. - Had he not felt nauseous at work, J.C. Hopkins wonders what may have happened to the woman he found bloody on the pavement in his normally-quiet neighborhood.

After falling ill, Hopkins was driving home early when he saw something that made him feel even sicker.

"It really makes you nervous when you see a 77-year-old lady on the ground," Hopkins said. "That's really nerve-wracking."

On top of Wanda Perkins were two boxer mixes, who had pushed her over as they growled and snarled, Hopkins said.

News of a deadly dog attack on Oklahoma City's northwest side was still fresh on his mind.

"When I saw that and realized what was happening, that was the first thing that went through my mind," he said. "I was like, 'God, don't let this happen again, not in my neighborhood.'"

Hopkins stopped his truck on Chimney Hill Rd. and blew his horn, then got out and kicked one of the animals.

Bill Held got off his bicycle and began spraying the animals with his water bottle, while thrusting the bike at them.

"The most vicious dogs I've ever seen," Held told NewsChannel 4. "This poor lady could have been really badly hurt. She's down and screaming. You do what you can do, bless her heart."

Perkins was carrying a gun but wasn't able to reach it in time.

The men kept the animals at bay until animal control arrived.

The dogs never bit any of them but, in this case, the incident's bark may have been far worse.

"My 9-year-old and 5-year-old are right around this corner on their bikes and skateboards going to the park daily," Hopkins said. "They won't now. They won't for a while. I'll take the time and drive them to the park."

Hopkins and Held said they will have to be more vigilant in the neighborhood and are encouraging their neighbors to do the same.

Edmond Animal Welfare told NewsChannel 4 it's too early to know what will happen to the dogs, one of which has already been surrendered by its owner.

The owners of one of the dogs did not come to the door when NewsChannel 4 knocked.

It's not clear if criminal charges will be filed.