“I’ve been blessed,” Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook makes history

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook’s spectacular season will be one for the history books.

On Sunday evening, Westbrook broke the record for the most triple-doubles in a single season by earning his 42nd against the Denver Nuggets.

With four minutes left in the game, Westbrook passed the ball to Semaj Christon for the three-pointer. The shot not only earned Westbrook his 10th assist for the game, but also brought the Thunder to within 10 points of the Denver Nuggets.

Immediately, the crowd in Denver erupted after realizing that history was being made.

Westbrook received a standing ovation from the opposing crowd amid cheers of ‘MVP.’

However, Westbrook wasn’t satisfied with just rewriting history.

He also scored 15 straight points, leading the Thunder from behind to overtake the Nuggets in the final second of the game.

With 2.9 seconds remaining in the game, the Oklahoma City Thunder were down 103-105.

Kyle Singler passed the ball to Steven Adams, who immediately handed it off to Westbrook with one second left on the clock.

Westbrook pulled up and shot a long three-pointer to win the game 106-105.

“I know y’all are probably going to get tired of me saying the same thing, but I promise you, man, I’ve been blessed with so many things and this is another blessing that I’ll never take for granted. Every time you ask, I’ll say the same thing because that’s what it is. I’m so thankful to be able to do the things I’m doing,” Westbrook said.