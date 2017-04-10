Julio Urias Makes Pitching Debut, Dodgers Get The Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 20 year old Julio Urias, who played with the MLB Los Angeles Dodgers as a 19 year old last season, made his 2017 OKC debut against the Iowa Cubs in a Monday matinee.

The Dodgers finished the series with a 5-2 victory, the second win in as many games to finish with a record of 2-3 in their opening homestand.

Urias pitched for 3.2 innings with a line of two runs, two hits, with four walks, and five strikeouts.

The Dodgers were led by Cody Bellinger's 3 hits, OKC led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth when Brett Eibner's two run homer added some insurance.

Next up, Oklahoma City hits the road to take on the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, the game begins at 6:35 PM.