Man arrested in connection to murder dies after being found unresponsive in Oklahoma County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY – A man arrested in connection to a murder is dead following a suicide attempt in the Oklahoma County Jail.

"The cops were down there last week, for quite a while," said Woodrow Whitaker.

Just when neighbors of Aaron Spottedcorn, like Whitaker, thought it couldn’t get any crazier, it did.

"There was a piece of paper over Mr. Spottedcorn's cell. They had the cell opened. That's when they went in and found him unresponsive,” said Mark Opgrande with the OCSO.

Spottedcorn later died at the hospital.

Authorities said Spottedcorn tried to hang himself using a bed sheet.

Spottedcorn was arrested just last week in connection to the murder of Beax McGlothlin.

McGlothlin was found dead in his home, and Spottedcorn got away with his SUV and other items from the house.

He’s got a lengthy criminal history and is no stranger to the Oklahoma County Jail.

"He's been in our facility I think maybe close to a dozen times, and all of the times he's been here he's never been put on suicide watch,” Opgrande said.

Earlier this year, Spottedcorn was busted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The judge accepted a mental health plea.

Spottedcorn spent a few months in jail, showing up at McGlothlin’s just a day after getting out, according to authorities.

"He kind of had loose screws,” Whitaker said.

McGlothlin was a well-known and well-loved downtown Edmond business worker.

Police said he lived alone.

His wife previously passed away.