Mild, breezy start to the work week

Today will be mild and breezy.

A front swept across the state today dropping back temperatures and giving us northerly breeze.

Highs will reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A few storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma along the stalled-out cold front.

These storms could be severe, mainly by Idabel.

Lows tonight will plunge to the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies with northeasterly winds at 5-15 mph.

Storms are possible in western Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Beneficial rain moves in Thursday with scattered showers and storms across the state.

The rain should taper by mid-day Friday.

We will have a break with warm and windy conditions Saturday before our next system moves in Easter Sunday.

The rain chances aren’t set in stone so stay tuned for important updates!