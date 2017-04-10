New Mexico State Police: Oklahoma City man shot in traffic stop

GALLUP, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say an officer shot and wounded a man from Oklahoma during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Gallup.

They say 33-year-old Steven Thompson of Oklahoma City was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning.

State police say an officer stationed in Gallup stopped a vehicle on the west end of Gallup for a traffic violation around 7 a.m.

The officer asked the driver, later identified as Thompson, to stay out of the vehicle.

But state police say Thompson got back in his vehicle and drove off with the officer getting in through the open passenger door.

Thompson was shot shortly afterward.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

State police say no charges have been filed yet against Thompson, but their investigation is continuing.