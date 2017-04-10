× Officials: Be alert in work zones around the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – As construction projects continue across the state, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are taking several steps to alert drivers about work zone safety.

The new campaign, “Your Life Matters, Drive Like It,” is a reminder for drivers to slow down and pay attention in the work zones around the state.

Over the past five years, 85 people have died in work zone accidents in Oklahoma. Officials say most of the deaths were caused by distracted drivers.