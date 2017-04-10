Officials inspect N.E. Oklahoma bridge after it was reportedly hit by a tug boat

WAGONER, Okla. – Officials inspected an Oklahoma bridge after it was reportedly hit by a tug boat early Monday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., a tug boat towing four barges struck the SH 51 bridge at the Navigational Channel in Wagoner County.

Officials say the bridge is standing and no damage has been spotted.

However, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard is on scene investigating the accident.

The Coast Guard is asked that the bridge be shut down until a complete inspection can be performed.

After inspecting the bridge, officials said that the bridge protectors were hit, but there is no damage to the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.