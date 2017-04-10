OKC Blue advance to Western Conference Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thunder might not have been able to beat the Warriors this season, but the Blue did. Twice in fact to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

OKC took care of Santa Cruz 124-104 in third and decisive game of their semifinal series.

The Blue did it with a bevy of scoring too. Six players finished in double figures. The Blue were lead by Daniel Hamilton who drained seven three's en route to a 30 point, 12 rebound performance.

Josh Huestis, who's split time this season between the Thunder and Blue, finished with 20 points.