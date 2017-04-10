Oklahoma City police aid struggling family following burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma City police officers did more than just protect and serve on Sunday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home in southwest Oklahoma City to check the welfare of a high school student.

Once there, the officers learned that the family was struggling to make ends meet, especially following a burglary.

Recruit Officer Jon Hawkins, MSgt. Stanley McMullen and MSgt. Jimmy Kennedy gathered a collection of food from coworkers at the Southwest Division. They also reached out to the manager of a local Walmart, who gave them a gift card for the family.

In addition to the collection and gift card, retired 1st Sgt. Johnson provided the family with groceries out of his own pocket.

The officers returned to the family and gave them the groceries, the gift card and also repaired the door that was damaged during the burglary.