Oklahoma grandmother arrested in connection to tragic death of 12-year-old granddaughter

CHELSEA, Okla. – Authorities have arrested an Oklahoma grandmother in connection to the tragic death of her 12-year-old granddaughter.

On Saturday, April 8, the Chelsea Police Department asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities believe the girl ingested a large quantity of medication not prescribed to her.

The girl’s grandmother discovered she had taken the medications but failed to seek medical attention.

When the girl became unresponsive while in Claremore, she was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Claremore at approximately 2 p.m.

Doctors pronounced her dead a short time later.

After conducting interviews, OSBI special agents arrested the girl’s grandmother, Velva Diane Patteson, 59, on one count of child neglect.

Patteson was booked into the Rogers County jail.

The state medical examiners office will determine the official cause of death.