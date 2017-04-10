Oklahoma student creates ‘alternate prom’ after date denied

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A Muskogee student says she was disappointed to learn that she wouldn’t be able to take a close friend to prom as her date.

However, it didn’t stop her from making a change that can help others in the future.

Alexis Morse wanted to take her friend, T.T. Glass, to her prom at Muskogee High School. School leaders said Glass wouldn’t be allowed at prom because he is 48-years-old, which is in violation of the district’s policy.

Morse says Glass, who has Down Syndrome, wasn’t able to go to his prom, so she wanted to make sure he had the opportunity.

“Most people that are disabled don’t get to go to prom just because they don’t get asked and they can’t really attend without supervision,” Morse told KJRH.

Morse worked with school officials to create an ‘alternate prom’ so he could attend. That event will take place inside the high school later this month.