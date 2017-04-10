San Bernardino School Shooting: 2 Adults Dead in Classroom, 2 Students Hospitalized in Possible Murder-Suicide

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. – Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide.

Authorities responded to the elementary school after receiving reports of an active shooter just before 10:30 a.m., according to San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia.

The preliminary information was that a total of four victims were being treated, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to the chief.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he said.

“We have two students who have been flown by MediVac helicopter to a local trauma center,” San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third victim is a a teacher, according to Garcia.

She told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

Authorities have not yet said whether the two adults who were found deceased were the teacher and the shooter, or if they were additional victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017