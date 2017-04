EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities say they were called to a tragic scene on Sunday afternoon.

Edmond police say they were called to a home along Oak Tree Rd. just before 2 p.m. on Sunday after a woman said she could not find her child.

Neighbors immediately began searching for the missing child, who was found in the pool.

Authorities say the child was likely only in the pool for about five minutes.

Sadly, the child did not survive.

