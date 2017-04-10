× Police respond to shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard, near Rotary Park.

Police said a man has been shot in back and transported to a local hospital.

There’s no word on the man’s condition or identity at this time.

No other information has been released yet either, as police said the investigation is still ongoing.