Police respond to shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard, near Rotary Park.
Police said a man has been shot in back and transported to a local hospital.
There’s no word on the man’s condition or identity at this time.
No other information has been released yet either, as police said the investigation is still ongoing.
35.467560 -97.516428