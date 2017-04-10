Police: Teens attempt suicide after allegedly murdering grandparents

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Two teenagers are in the hospital after police say they allegedly tried to take their own lives after allegedly murdering two people.

Police say 17-year-old Cassie Bjorge and 19-year-old Johnny Ryder were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon with self-inflicted knife wounds.

However, authorities say the pair’s suicide attempt is linked to a horrific crime.

Detectives told WSB that they were called to Bjorge’s grandparents’ home after relatives became concerned when they couldn’t get a hold of the couple.

After receiving no answer for nearly a week, officers eventually went inside the home and found the bodies of Wendy and Randall Bjorge.

Investigators say the couple was beaten to death.

“One victim was found in the bedroom. The other was found down the hall,” David Smith, with the Gwinnett County Police Department, said.

At this point, the motive for the murders is unknown.