× Scott Sutton Fired From ORU After 18 Seasons

Oral Roberts University has fired head basketball coach Scott Sutton after 18 seasons at the school. The Golden Eagles went just 8-22 last season.

Sutton earned more than 300 wins and coached the team to five regular season Summit League titles and three Summit League Tournament titles.

Scott is the older brother of Sean who is the former head coach at Oklahoma State and has been on staff at ORU as an assistant since 2011. Their father is legendary coach Eddie Sutton.

Sutton’s departure has already come under fire from national media reports.

ORU Athletic Director Mike Carter is not being made available for comment.

Sutton took ORU to three NCAA Tournaments, two NIT’s and CIT during his time in Tulsa.