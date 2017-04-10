× Sen. Lankford holds town hall meetings during break

OKLAHOMA CITY – U.S. Senator James Lankford is meeting with his constituents during Easter break.

During a town hall meeting Monday in Oklahoma City, some directed heated comments and questions toward him.

Others calmly asked about what is really going on at Capitol Hill.

Most everyone who walked into the room had something they wanted to ask the senator.

“The specific question I’m going to ask him: if he has any plans to do anything about student debt,” Kristi Greene told News Channel 4 ahead of the meeting.

“I would like to know about the president. I’d like to know about the president’s tax records so that I can find out about, you know, there’s so many lies, so many truths. Who knows,” said Kay Samaripa.

A few of the most talked about topics were the U.S’ recent attack on the Syrian military base, the president and his budget, health care and education.

“We don’t all think alike about education, but we do all have agreement as a state. There’s a real problem in both our education funding and the direction. We’re seeing some of our kids fall farther and farther behind. That can’t remain the same,” Lankford said.

As school officials and lawmakers work on a solution, he has advice for parents.

“So, what I hear a lot is a diversity of opinion of how do we resolve these issues, except in the areas of parents being more involved. Everyone agrees families have got to be engaged in their kids,” Lankford said.

Some left the meeting satisfied, but others did not.

However, Oklahomans we spoke with told us they were glad to have the opportunity to visit with their U.S. senator up close and in person.

“I don’t expect any miracles or him to get on my side and make a list of all the things I want, but it’d be good to hear he’s doing the things we want him to do,” said Alan Norton.

People have had to sign up for the town hall meetings.

They have been broken up in sessions of about 50-60 people.

Lankford said he holds the smaller meetings so people can actually get their questions answered.

Lankford’s staff said he will take all comments into consideration as he returns to D.C.

There are more community conversations ahead.

Here is the schedule.