Three men officially charged in Oklahoma man’s murder

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Three men have been officially charged with the murder of an Oklahoma man in Payne County.

Investigators say 26-year-old Michael Hamilton was murdered Tuesday night inside a home in Stillwater.

However, his body was discovered the next morning after a resident called firefighters to report a fire in a field in rural Payne County.

Once on the scene, firefighters discovered Hamilton’s badly burned body.

Several days later, authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that three men had been arrested in connection to Hamilton’s death.

After interviews, investigators arrested Greg Guard, Gary Schaffner and Anthony Endrina.

Endrina told officers that he got into an argument with Hamilton and felt threatened, so he hit him with a stick.

At that point, he said that Hamilton ran upstairs and began struggling with Guard. Guard allegedly stabbed him in the leg, according to court documents.

“One of them actually got a baseball bat and struck Hamilton in the head at least one time,” Jessica Brown, with the OSBI, said. “He died there at that home. They later that night took him to the location in rural Payne County, where they set him and that bin on fire.”

On Friday, OSBI agents arrested 26-year-old Storm Fields for accessory to murder.

Fields, who is Guard’s girlfriend, allegedly helped clean the crime scene and dispose of items associated with the murder.

On Monday, Guard, Schaffner and Endrina were officially charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.