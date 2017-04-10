Watch how a Garage Shelter is Installed
Here is a video of a garage shelter being installed.
We love our customers they are the reason we wake up and go to work everyday. One customer in particular was awesome enough to take a time lapse video of their garage shelter being installed. So if you aren’t sure about what a tornado shelter installation entails, or what it will look like, check this out:
Here is the exact email text she sent us with the video:
The installation of an underground garage shelter takes about 3-4 hours. We have 3 sizes in garage shelters that will protect from 4 to 16 people. All of our garage shelter meet and exceed FEMA 320 and ICC-500 standards and they are rated to withstand a F5 Tornado. Heavy duty steel construction with 1/4″ steel plate lid. The solid steel sliding door opens easily while carrying 10x the weight of other lids. They come with a spring loaded, sliding steel latched locking point and 2 steel chain locking points with removable safety steps and benches. The shelters have a coating that prevents leaks and corrosion. They come with a 10 year warranty.
To get a quote on a shelter you can call us at (405) 300-0950 for a free consultation or contact us here.
If your install time is the morning the install crew will arrive between 7 and 8 am. Depending on where in Oklahoma you live. Your shelter will be completely installed in about 3 1/2 to 4 hours.
