Watch how a Garage Shelter is Installed

Here is a video of a garage shelter being installed.

We love our customers they are the reason we wake up and go to work everyday. One customer in particular was awesome enough to take a time lapse video of their garage shelter being installed. So if you aren’t sure about what a tornado shelter installation entails, or what it will look like, check this out:

Here is the exact email text she sent us with the video:

The install went great, we are extremely pleased by the customer service of both you and your crew. For fun, I made a time-lapse video of the day and thought I’d share it with you. I’m also going to share it on Facebook to let everyone know who they should call. Feel free to share if you’d like- you were great.

The installation of an underground garage shelter takes about 3-4 hours. We have 3 sizes in garage shelters that will protect from 4 to 16 people. All of our garage shelter meet and exceed FEMA 320 and ICC-500 standards and they are rated to withstand a F5 Tornado. Heavy duty steel construction with 1/4″ steel plate lid. The solid steel sliding door opens easily while carrying 10x the weight of other lids. They come with a spring loaded, sliding steel latched locking point and 2 steel chain locking points with removable safety steps and benches. The shelters have a coating that prevents leaks and corrosion. They come with a 10 year warranty.

If your install time is the morning the install crew will arrive between 7 and 8 am. Depending on where in Oklahoma you live. Your shelter will be completely installed in about 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

