What Storm Shelter is best for me?

Oklahoma Storm Shelter considerations

In choosing a Concrete Underground Oklahoma Storm Shelter here are some things to consider:

For a Concrete Underground Oklahoma Storm Shelter think about this. This shelter will be unloaded from a large truck. The truck has to back up to where the hole has been dug. So the Concrete Shelter to be placed into the hole. So take some time to consider these things:

Does your property have enough access space for the delivery truck to unload the shelter directly from the truck to where it is going in your yard?

Do you have 14′ height and 10′ width of clearance to get the Concrete Shelter to where you want it installed? If not, you may want to consider an Underground Garage Shelter or Steel Safe room.

In choosing an Underground Garage Shelter here are some things to consider:

For those of you who like the idea of an Underground Oklahoma Storm Shelter. But you don’t have room to put one in your yard. Or you prefer NOT to have to go outside during a storm our Underground Garage Shelter would be a good fit for your needs.

The Underground Garage shelter doesn’t take up any space inside your home or in your garage.

In the garage it is flush with the ground and you can enter the shelter with your car parked in the garage also.

We have also been able to install the Steel Garage Shelter in your back yard or front yard if there is enough room for our digger to get into that part of your property.

In choosing a Steel Safe Room here are some things to consider:

Do you need accessibility for someone in a wheelchair or that has trouble walking down steps.

If so; consider a Steel Safe Room, they are wheelchair accessible and have a 36″ wide door.

Our Steel Safe Rooms are custom built to what size you need and where you would like the door.

When you stop to consider all of the options, you may feel unsure. That is where we come in. Call or email us today for a complimentary on site evaluation. We will go over all of your options for an Oklahoma Storm Shelter and help find one that best fits your unique needs.

