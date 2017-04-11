9-year-old avid reader, artist looking for a family with siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kara is a sweet 9-year-old girl with a passion for reading and the arts.

"I'm going to be an artist," Kara said.

Kara has been in DHS custody for six years. In fact, she moved into her latest foster home two weeks ago, just in time for her birthday.

Now, she's ready to find a home.

"To have a family,” Kara said.

She says she would love to find a home with an older sibling and a younger sibling so that she has someone to play with at all times.

"So that when the older one doesn't want to play with me, the younger one can," she said.

In the meantime, she will continue to express herself through the arts until she finds a family she can call her own.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

"A Place to Call Home" is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.