Dogs accused of killing woman being held as evidence

OKLAHOMA CITY - The dogs that are said to have killed an 82-year-old woman are being held as evidence.

Cecille Short and her small dog were attacked and killed by two pit bull mixes during their daily walk.

Animal Welfare told NewsChannel 4 a white male pit bull mix was shot and killed by police.

His body is being held at the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office as evidence.

The gray female attacker is still alive.

"She has been shot twice and was hit by a car," Jon Gary, with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, said.

Gary said the approximately 90 pound dog is also being held as evidence and that is why we are not allowed to see her.

"Obviously because she has to be here and has to be held, we have to do that humanely, and so we have to provide treatment to her to ensure that she's received the proper care that she would need," Gary said.

We asked what will happen to her once police hand the case over to the district attorney.

"Well it really depends on the case and what happens with the police department’s case that they're working. We will continue to hang on to her until we get some sort of release from the owner, or the courts," Gary responded.

If the dog is given up to animal welfare, officials said she will most likely be euthanized.

Gary said taxpayer money is being used for her medication, medical attention, food and water.

However, we are told a minimal amount is being spent.

Animal welfare said it can bill the dog’s owner for her housing and care.

NewsChannel 4 has reached out to the owner several times, but he has not wanted to speak with us.