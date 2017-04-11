Downtown Oklahoma City ‘Thundering Up’ ahead of playoffs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Supersized versions of our state’s beloved basketball players? Yes, please.

Downtown Oklahoma City is now ‘Thundering Up’ with large posters of the team ahead of the NBA playoffs.

The posters were recently put up outside buildings near the Chesapeake Arena, including the Cox Convention Center, Courtyard by Marriott and Rock Island Plow Co.

Downtown OKC is Thundering UP! ⚡️🏀💙 A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Most posters show some teammates playing in their white jerseys – with looks of determination on all their faces.

Another poster shows each of the players on the roster.

Obviously, the color of the background is blue.

Downtown OKC is Thundering UP! ⚡️🏀💙 pic.twitter.com/jhYEd0EQE5 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 11, 2017

Thunder has two more games before the playoffs: one away against the Minnesota Timberwolves and another at home against the Denver Nuggets.

Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson, Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott will sit out Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves.

And, Wednesday’s game comes just days after Westbrook made history with 42 triple doubles this season as well as shot a winning buzzer beater in Denver.

The playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday.