Education fund honors former teacher, her baby killed in Moore tornado

MOORE, Okla. – An education fund has been created in honor of a woman and her baby who both died during a tornado in 2013.

“The past few years have been really hard,” said Whitney Decker.

On May 20, 2013, Decker lost two loved ones when an EF-5 tornado ripped through Moore.

Megan Futrell stopped at the 711 on the corner of S.W. 4th St. and Telephone Rd. to take shelter with her 4-month-old son, Case.

The 711 store was left in shambles.

Two employees even got on top of Futrell and her son to protect them, but Futrell and little Case didn’t survive.

Partnering with the Moore Public Schools Foundation, Decker created a fund with two grants in each of their names.

The grants are aimed at raising money for special education and early childhood teachers in Moore.

There will be an inaugural event for the ‘Meg’s Miracles’ fund from 5-7 on Saturday evening at the Old School Business & Event Center.

