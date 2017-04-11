× Funds eliminated for the Oklahoma State Science Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students across Oklahoma may not be able to participate in a state science fair next year.

That’s because the Oklahoma Department of Education has eliminated funding for the Oklahoma State Science Fair.

Education officials say due to last year’s revenue failure and economic downturn, there was a loss of $38 million for public school activities.

Also, competitive grants were lost and 25 programs were cut, including the science fair.