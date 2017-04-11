Garth Brooks gives back to fan injured in car crash on the way to his concert

TENNESSEE – A fan who was seriously injured in a car crash on the way to a Garth Brooks concert got a big surprise from the music star himself!

According to KJRH, Jake Stroud was traveling to the Memphis show back in February when he crashed his pickup, leaving him pinned underneath the flipped truck.

Because of his injuries, Stroud was hospitalized and had to miss the concert.

Friends and family started a social media campaign after the incident in hopes of getting Garth to visit Stroud while he was in the hospital.

That campaign finally caught Garth’s attention, who was unable to visit Stroud at the time, and he ended up sending a box filled with items like T-shirts, hats, CDs, and much more.

“I was just shocked at as many things as he sent me,” Stroud said. “He didn’t have to do anything for me. I was just going to his concert. Shows what kind of person he is.”