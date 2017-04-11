It’s going to be a beautiful Tuesday! Storm system on the way later this week

Get ready for a beautiful day as high pressure builds in.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph (light for us in springtime!) and sunny skies.

Our next storm system moves in late tomorrow, bringing a few showers and storms in western Oklahoma tomorrow late afternoon and evening.

These storms could have small hail and gusty winds.

Showers and storms will spread into western Oklahoma for Thursday morning and into central Oklahoma by the afternoon.

Pockets of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected.

We will have a break Friday and Saturday will be warm and windy with a few storms northwest.

Our next system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for Easter Sunday through Monday.

Stay tuned for updates!