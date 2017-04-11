× Moore beheading suspect does not reaffirm guilty plea, case to go to jury trial

NORMAN, Okla. – The man charged with beheading a coworker did not reaffirm his original guilty plea in court Tuesday morning, meaning the case will go to a jury trial.

Alton Nolen, 32, was ruled not intellectually disabled Friday afternoon, meaning he will still be eligible for execution.

In September 2014, authorities said Alton Nolen stabbed Colleen Hufford, 54, multiple times and beheaded her inside the Vaughan Foods distribution center.

After attacking Hufford, Nolen is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Traci Johnson numerous times before being shot by Mark Vaughan, the former CEO of the company and a reserve sheriff’s deputy.

Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived.

Authorities arrested Nolen for the attack and charged him with murder.

Last year, he attempted to plead guilty to the charge, but a judge refused to accept the plea.

After ruling Nolen competent the day before, Judge Lori Walkley said the defendant was not intellectually disabled.

Nolen’s lawyers put a school psychologist on the stand, who diagnosed the defendant with a mild intellectual disability. Though Nolen may not appear disabled physically, Dr. Daniel Reschly testified, his withdrawal from communication and difficulty learning, processing and understanding showed a below-average IQ.

By law in Oklahoma, people with IQs below 76 are not eligible to receive the death penalty.

Judge Walkley called the testimony “illuminating” but said it was not clear and convincing and relied on too many presumptions.

“I disagree with some of his conclusions,” she said. “Mr. Nolen has demonstrated his ability to communicate when he wants to.”

Lately, he hasn’t wanted to.

Friday was Nolen’s fourth consecutive day of skipping out the proceedings after an outburst on Monday.

Nolen was forced to appear Tuesday morning, at which point the judge asked him to stand by the guilty plea he wanted to make last February.

The courtroom was cleared shortly after Nolen entered.

The man reportedly kicked the swinging door because he did not want to be in court today.

After deputies got Nolen under control, he refused to reaffirm his guilty plea.

His case will now go to a jury trial.

The jury trial is tentatively scheduled for May 31.

Deputies are working to get #AltonNolen under control. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) April 11, 2017

#BREAKING #AltonNolen does not reaffirm guilty plea. The court does not accept his plea. This case will go to jury trial. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) April 11, 2017

#AltonNolen sat silently in courtroom, looking down, hands covering ears. Judge clearly explained consequences of inaction. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) April 11, 2017