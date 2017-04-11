News anchor realizes on air her husband was killed

PITHORA, India – While news anchor Supreet Kauer listened to a reporter relay news of a car accident that killed three people in central India on Saturday morning, she realized that her husband was among the victims, reports the AP.

No names were given on the air, but her husband was driving the same road in Pithora at the same time in the same kind of car as one of the two involved, reports CNN.

“For a moment her voice trembled, but she collected herself and carried on reading the news till the bulletin got over 10 minutes later,” the editor-in-chief of IBC24 said Sunday.

It wasn’t until she emerged from the studio at the end of the segment and her husband’s death was confirmed that she broke down, reports the New York Post.

Kauer, who’d been married to Harshad Kawade for less than two years, is now being hailed around the world for her professionalism and composure in the midst of such shock.

She has worked for the news agency since its inception nine years ago, and is described as being a popular news anchor.

Many locals are taking to social media to write both condolences and admiration, with comments such as “amazing grace” and, as the local chief minister wrote on Twitter, “extraordinary bravery and professionalism.”

The full news clip is on YouTube.