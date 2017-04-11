× Norman hospital agrees to pay $1.6 million to settle civil claims

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma hospital has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle civil claims.

The Norman Regional Hospital Authority agreed to pay $1.6 million to the United States following allegations that Norman Regional Hospital submitted false claims to Medicare.

Officials say Norman Regional previously employed radiological practitioner assistants in the radiology department. However, authorities say RPAs are not physicians and their services cannot be billed to Medicare unless done under the supervision of a physician.

The United States alleges from January 1, 2008 through September 30, 2016, Norman Regional submitted false claims for payment to Medicare for radiological services performed by RPAs without the proper supervision by a physician.

In reaching the settlement, Norman Regional did not admit liability and the government did not make any concessions regarding the legitimacy of the claims.