Officer removed from patrol for stomping handcuffed man’s face

COLUMBUS, South Carolina - A police officer in Columbus, South Carolina has been temporarily reassigned after being captured on video kicking a handcuffed man in the head.

Demarko Anderson, 26, was being arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot people inside a neighboring home and running from police the morning of April 8th.

Anderson was lying on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back and another officer on top of him when Officer Zachary Rosen is seen running up and kicking Anderson, causing his face to smack the pavement.

The Columbus Police Department has temporarily placed Rosen on non-patrol duty indefinitely and released the following statement: "Based on what we see in the video taken on Saturday April 8, 2017, the action taken by one of our officers does not meet the standards by the Columbus Division of Police. It appears to be inconsistent with the values and training we instill in our officers... We’ll learn more as the investigation continues and take appropriate actions based on the facts gathered."

Officials say Rosen self-reported kicking the suspect.

According to WCMH-TV, Rosen was involved in the shooting death of Henry Green in 2016, but was later justified in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Anderson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated menacing, having weapons under disability, and possession of controlled substances, among other charges.

Local social justice advocate Kanyinsola Oye is calling the kick excessive force, telling WCMH-TV, "The guy was on the ground already. He already had restraints on him. What is the point of continuing to stomp him out on his face? What was the point of that? There is no need. You already got him down. He can’t move. He can’t do anything else. That seems more like a fight like you’re trying to hurt someone, to me," Oye said.

