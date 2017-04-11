Oklahoma deputy “in a lot of pain” after clinging to car that almost hit him

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy is recovering after he was nearly run over by a car near Salina, Oklahoma.

Authorities say the Mayes County deputy was almost hit on Monday night near N. 440 Rd. and Hwy 82.

FOX 23 reports that the deputy clung to the car and was either thrown off or jumped from the vehicle.

The deputy was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was “awake but in a lot of pain.”

At this point, the extent of his injuries is not known.

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect in the case.